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Rostov-on-don
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Ukrainian drones carried out a large-scale overnight attack across Russia, reportedly striking a key military logistics facility near Moscow just days before the Kremlin’s May 9 Victory Day parade.07 May 2026-10:10
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Russia said its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed nearly 100 Ukrainian drones in a coordinated overnight attack spanning multiple regions.29 Apr 2026-17:15
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Explosions erupted in Taganrog, Rostov region, during the night of April 19 following a missile strike that sparked a fire at an industrial site. The blaze broke out at the impact location immediately after the powerful explosions.19 Apr 2026-10:45
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Ukrainian authorities have charged three people over the deportation of 35 children from the occupied region to Russia, in a case Kyiv says amounts to a war crime.11 Apr 2026-06:25
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Ukraine launched overnight missile strikes on a Russian drone manufacturing plant in the city of Taganrog, hitting a facility linked to the production of reconnaissance and strike UAVs, the Ukrainian General Staff reported on Tuesday.13 Jan 2026-14:46
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Three people were killed overnight in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia’s southern Rostov region, according to local authorities, after a cargo ship caught fire at the port of Rostov-on-Don.18 Dec 2025-10:15
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Ukrainian drones struck targets in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai and Rostov Oblast overnight on Nov. 25, hitting key military infrastructure. The reports indicate one of the most extensive recent Ukrainian drone operations deep inside Russian territory.25 Nov 2025-09:30
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Authorities in Russia said overnight drone attacks targeted the Bryansk and Rostov regions, injuring two people and damaging several buildings.21 Oct 2025-09:02
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An An-2 aircraft crashed in the Volgodonsk district of Russia’s Rostov region on Tuesday, killing the pilot, Russian media reported, citing the regional branch of the Emergency Situations Ministry (EMERCOM).09 Sep 2025-11:10
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According to Rostov Oblast's Governor Yuri Slyusar, unmanned aircraft reportedly targeted railroad facilities in the Russian region during the night of September 3rd, resulting in significant delays affecting 26 passenger trains.03 Sep 2025-12:30
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