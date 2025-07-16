Yandex metrika counter

Drone strikes target three oil fields in northern Iraq

  • Middle East
  • Share
Drone strikes target three oil fields in northern Iraq
Photo: Reuters

Explosive-laden drones have struck three oil fields in Iraq’s northern Kurdistan region, according to Kurdish forces.

The attacks come just a day after a similar strike forced operations to cease at a US-run oil field, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“At 06:00 and 06:15 (0300 and 0315 GMT) two explosive-laden drones attacked” the Peshkabir oil field operated by the Norwegian oil group DNO, and at 7:00 am (0400 GMT) a similar drone struck the Tawke field in Zakho district,” Kurdistan’s counterterrorism services said.

“Another attack at 7:14 am (0415 GMT) targeted a US-run oil field in Dohuk province. There were no reported casualties.”


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      