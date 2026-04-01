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Iran claims fresh strike on Israel's Ben Gurion airport

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Iran claims fresh strike on Israel's Ben Gurion airport
Source: Getty Images

The Iranian army said its strikes this morning targeted the location of a US refuelling aircraft at Israel’s Ben Gurion airport.

The army also said it targeted drone interception and warfare sites in the UAE, without providing further details, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.


News.Az 

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