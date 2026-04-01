Iran claims fresh strike on Israel's Ben Gurion airport
- 01 Apr 2026 16:15
- 01 Apr 2026 16:25
- 1053401
- Middle East
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Source: Getty Images
The Iranian army said its strikes this morning targeted the location of a US refuelling aircraft at Israel’s Ben Gurion airport.
The army also said it targeted drone interception and warfare sites in the UAE, without providing further details, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.