Drones spark fire at Krasnodar refinery

According to the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Krai, the blaze erupted at the Albashneft facility in the village of Novominskaya during what officials described as a difficult night for the region’s oil sector, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Preliminary reports indicated no casualties.

Officials said emergency and specialized services were dispatched to the scene. A total of 39 personnel and 13 units of equipment — including teams from Russia’s emergency ministry — were involved in efforts to contain the fire.

Updated information stated that one of the plant’s storage tanks and nearby territory were engulfed in flames, affecting an area of approximately 150 square meters.

Russian energy infrastructure has faced repeated drone incidents in recent months. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously described attacks on major oil facilities as the “fastest sanctions” against Russia.

In September, Russian media reported that drones targeted the Novo-Ufimsky Oil Refinery in Bashkortostan, despite the facility being located roughly 1,500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

The latest incident underscores ongoing vulnerabilities in Russia’s fuel and refining network as the conflict continues.