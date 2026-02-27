Fico: Ukraine unlikely to resume oil transit to Slovakia

+ ↺ − 16 px

After a phone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico expressed on social media X that Ukraine seems uninterested in resuming oil transit to Slovakia.

He said that in connection with the state of emergency in Slovakia's oil industry, he called Zelenskyy and asked him to provide information on when and if oil transit through Ukraine would be resumed, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"I argued that we have a legal right to such imports based on signed agreements with suppliers, as well as on the decision of the European Union, which allows the use of energy resources from Russia until the end of 2027," the post reads.

Fico added that Zelenskyy's alleged decision to stop oil transit is causing Slovakia logistical difficulties and economic damage.

The conversation confirmed that we have different views on the state of the pipeline. Although our intelligence data confirms that the pipeline is not damaged and nothing hinders the transit of oil, the President of Ukraine insisted that the repair of the pipeline will take a long time," the Slovak prime minister wrote.

According to the official, he proposed to create a group of experts appointed by the European Commission and EU member states that would determine on the spot the actual state of technological damage to the pipeline or its ability to continue oil transit.

Fico emphasized that Ukraine allegedly did not allow the Slovak ambassador to conduct such an inspection, and that even the European Union ambassador to Ukraine was allegedly not given such an opportunity. He emphasized that Zelenskyy rejected the inspection, citing the negative position of the Ukrainian special services.

Zelenskyy proposed a joint meeting on all aspects of Ukrainian-Slovak cooperation. Fico accepted the invitation and asked to find a suitable date for it. He added that he prefers one of the EU countries.

The Slovakian prime minister summarized that from his conversation with Zelenskyy, "I got a clear impression that the Ukrainian side is not interested in resuming oil transit through Ukraine."

News.Az