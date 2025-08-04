Drones strike key railway hub in Russia’s Volgograd - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Overnight drone strikes targeted a major railway junction in Volgograd region, disrupting train operations and damaging transport infrastructure.

According to local reports, the Archeda railway station in the town of Frolovo was set ablaze following the drone attack. Eyewitnesses shared videos of explosions and drones approaching the area, which circulated widely on social media, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Telegram channel Exilenova+ claimed that one of the drones struck the dispatcher’s office at the railway hub.

Shortly after the attack, local authorities confirmed the incident. Volgograd Region Governor Andrei Bocharov stated that in the early hours of Monday, the region came under drone attack targeting “transport and energy infrastructure.”

Bocharov added that train movement in the Frolovo district has been restricted due to debris from downed drones.

This strike follows a recent surge in drone operations on Russian territory. On August 2, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) claimed responsibility for an attack on a military-industrial plant in Penza, Russia. The attack reportedly caused visible smoke and explosions.

In recent days, drones have also targeted key oil refining facilities, including the Ryazan and Novokuybyshevsk refineries, as well as the Anna Neft oil storage base in Voronezh region.

Separately, another UAV strike was reported at the Primorsko-Akhtarsk military airfield in Russia’s Krasnodar region.

News.Az