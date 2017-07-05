Duma approves nomination of new ambassador to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s State Duma has approved the nomination of Georgi Zuyev, the new ambassador to Azerbaijan, Interfax reported.

The Russian State Duma committee for CIS affairs and relations with compatriots considered a nomination of the new ambassador to Azerbaijan and approved the nomination of Georgi Zuyev.



Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin also attended the meeting.



Zuyev currently works as deputy director of HR department of the Russian foreign ministry.

News.Az

