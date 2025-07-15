Dutch ambassador concludes diplomatic tenure in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a meeting with Pauline Eizema, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands, as she wrapped up her diplomatic mission in the country.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov thanked Ambassador Pauline Eizema for her fruitful diplomatic activity in Azerbaijan, wishing her success in her future endeavors, News.Az reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the discussions revolved around the existing bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands, as well as the current situation and realities in the region in the post-conflict period.

The sides noted the importance of the political consultation mechanism to explore reciprocal visits, contacts within the framework of various international events, the current state and prospects of bilateral relations between the two countries.

FM Bayramov updated the Dutch ambassador on the current situation and realities emerged in the region, as well as the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process.

Ambassador Pauline Eizema underlined that she would always cherish her mission as the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Azerbaijan over the past five years, expressing gratitude for the support she had received during her tenure.

The two also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest at the meeting.

