DW: Khamenei's son Mojtaba chosen as Iran’s new leader

Mojtaba, the son of the slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been chosen as Iran’s new Supreme Leader.

The decision was made by a council of 88 representatives of the highest Shiite clergy, News.az reports, citing Deutsche Welle.

So far, Iranian authorities and state media have not officially confirmed this. According to DW sources, the decision to appoint Mojtaba Khamenei was made under pressure from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Following the death of Ali Khamenei, Iran is temporarily governed by a three member council consisting of President Masoud Pezeshkian, head of the judiciary Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei, and Guardian Council member Ayatollah Alireza Arafi.

Death of Ali Khamenei and appointment of a new Supreme Leader

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had led Iran since 1989. He was killed during a military operation by Israel and the United States against the Islamic Republic that began on February 28.

In Iran, the country’s spiritual leader, who holds the position for life, is appointed by members of the so called Assembly of Experts. This state body consists of 88 members considered specialists in Islamic law. They are elected by Iranian citizens every eight years. The most recent elections were held in 2024.

US and Israeli military operation against Iran

Israel and the United States began carrying out strikes on Iranian territory on the morning of February 28. US President Donald Trump stated that the goal was to destroy the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. He called on the Iranian army to lay down its weapons and urged the country’s citizens to “take their fate into their own hands.”

As a result of the strikes, at least 787 people have been killed in the country, Iranian state media reported on March 3. Iran responded by striking Israel and several countries in the Persian Gulf, where casualties have also been reported. Tehran claims it is not fighting Arab countries but is targeting US military bases in the region.

