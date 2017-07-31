Earthquake in Iran leaves 25 people injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale rocked Iran's Naghan city, Bakhtiari Province, on Monday, state TV IRIB reported.

25 people got injured, but no information was available about the possible deaths, according to preliminary reports.

According to the seismological center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the tremor occurred at 20:07 hours local time (01:04 GMT) at the depth of 10 kilometers.

Iran sits astride several major faults in the earth's crust and is prone to frequent earthquakes, many of which have been devastating.

News.Az

News.Az