EC President: Azerbaijan, Armenia agree to intensify work of border delimitation commissions

Azerbaijan and Armenia have agreed to intensify the work of border delimitation commissions, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, told journalists, following the meeting with President of the Republic Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, News.az reports.

"The parties have also made progress over the past two months in their decisions aimed at unblocking transport connections. We discussed the terms of future transport agreements.

The current state of affairs is clearly unstable and does not benefit anyone. We also discussed possible concrete steps that will help normalize the situation," Michel said.

Today, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels.

News.Az