EC President Michel welcoms the steps towards the restoration of railway lines between Azerbaijan and Armenia

European Council President Charles Michel has issued a statement following the Second Trilateral Meeting with President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, News.az reports citing the EC Press service.

President Michel stressed that ensuring the appropriate distancing of forces is an essential element of incident prevention and tensions reduction. President Michel reaffirmed the EU’s readiness to provide advice and support.

The leaders also discussed the restoration of communications/connectivity infrastructure between Armenia and Azerbaijan in particular and in the South Caucasus more broadly.

President Michel welcomed the steps towards the restoration of railway lines, while encouraging Armenia and Azerbaijan to also find effective solutions for the restoration of road links. The EU is ready to support the development of connectivity links, including in line with its Economic and Investment Plan and by utilising the proposed economic advisory forum to identify common projects.

The leaders agreed to follow-up on outcomes of their meeting and to stay engaged.

News.Az