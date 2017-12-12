ECHR: Armenian gov’t has to pay for damage to Azerbaijani IDPs

+ ↺ − 16 px

It held, unanimously, that the Armenian Government had to pay 5,000 euros in respect of pecuniary and non-pecuniary damage to each of the applicants and a total amount of 28,642,87 pounds sterling for costs and expenses.

In the case of Chiragov and Others the Court delivered its judgment on 16 June 2015. It held that there had been continuing violations of Article 1 of Protocol No. 1 (protection of property), Article 8 (right to respect for home and private and family life) and Article 13 (right to an effective remedy) of the European Convention on Human Rights. The complaints were filed by six Azerbaijani refugees – Elkhan Chiragov (born in 1950), Adishirin Chiragov (born in 1947), Ramiz Jabrayilov (born in 1960), Akif Hasanov (born in 1959), Fakhraddin Pashayev (born in 1956) and deceased Gara Jabrayilov (born in 1940).

The application Chiragov and Others v. Armenia was lodged with the European Court of Human Rights on 6 April 2005. On 9 March 2010 the Chamber to which the case had been assigned relinquished jurisdiction in favor of the Grand Chamber. The Azerbaijani Government was given leave to intervene as a third party. A first Grand Chamber hearing was held on 15 September 2010. In a decision of 14 December 2011, the Court declared the applications admissible. A second hearing was held on 22 January 2014. The Grand Chamber delivered its judgment on the merits on 16 June 2015. The Court found the Republic of Armenia responsible for the breaches of the applicants’ rights.

