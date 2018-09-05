Economy minister: Next Azerbaijan-Russia Interregional Forum to be held in Azerbaijan in September

“The next Azerbaijan-Russia Interregional Forum will be held in Azerbaijan in September,” said Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev.

He noted that the interregional forums play a crucial role in developing bilateral cooperation between the two countries, according to AzerTag.

News.Az

