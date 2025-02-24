EDB forecasts inflation in Tajikistan to rise by the end of 2025

EDB forecasts inflation in Tajikistan to rise by the end of 2025

Tajikistan is expected to see inflation, which reached 3.6% in 2024 according to official data, gradually rise by the end of 2025, according to the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

Consumer prices rose 3.6% year-on-year in January, which was in line with the level in December 2024, and lower than the 4.1% in November, News.Az reports citing Interfax.

"Price growth remains moderate amid the stability of the national currency and the absence of significant inflationary pressure from import prices. We expect that strong domestic demand should lead to a gradual increase in inflation by the end of 2025, while it should remain within the updated target range of the National Bank of Tajikistan at 5% plus or minus 2%," the EDB forecasts.

Tajikistan saw inflation decelerate to 3.8% in 2023 from 4.2% in 2022.

