Efforts to restrict military support for Azerbaijan were being orchestrated by representatives of US Congress - assistant to president

Efforts to restrict military support for Azerbaijan were being orchestrated by representatives of the US Congress, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to President of Azerbaijan, said in an interview with Politico, News.az reports.

As he pointed out, that efforts to restrict military support for Azerbaijan were being orchestrated by “representatives of Congress who actually represent the Armenian lobby and aren’t thinking about their own national interest.”

He added that such actions could be “detrimental” to the efforts of the US and its allies in trying to secure a lasting peace.

