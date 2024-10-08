Egypt and Jordan express support for Lebanon amid Israeli 'aggression'

+ ↺ − 16 px

The foreign ministers of Egypt and Jordan, expressed solidarity with Lebanon on Tuesday, in the face of Israel's widening offensive, News.Az reports citing The New Arab.

Addressing a joint news conference in Cairo with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi called for an end to "Israeli aggression on three fronts" -- in Gaza, in the occupied West Bank and now in Lebanon."We condemn the Israeli aggression on Lebanon, we condemn Israel's shelling of the Lebanese capital, we condemn Israel's killing of Lebanese citizens," Safadi said.Both Amman and Cairo have repeatedly warned that the region is on the brink of all-out war and have accused Israel of being given impunity by its Western allies to systematically violate international law."You have a country that finds itself above the law and unaccountable," Abdelatty said.Israel launched a wave of strikes against Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon on September 23, leaving at least 1,150 people dead since then and forcing more than a million people to flee.While simultaneously bombing Gaza, Israel has also vowed to secure its northern border with Lebanon to allow the return home of tens of thousands of Israelis displaced cross-border fire between Israel and Hezbollah.Israel's war on Gaza has killed almost 42,000 Palestinians, and wounded at least 97,600 others since October 2023.The war has levelled entire neighbourhoods in the Strip, and plunged it into a deep humanitarian crisis.

