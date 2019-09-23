Yandex metrika counter

Egyptian FM to visit Azerbaijan

The Foreign Minister of Egypt Sameh Shoukry will pay a visit to Azerbaijan, APA reports.

During the visit, Egyptian FM will attend the Baku Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement.

It should be noted that XVIII Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement will be held on 25-26 October 2019 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

