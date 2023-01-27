Egyptian MFA expresses condolences to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The spokesman of the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Ahmed Abu Zeid condemned the armed attack on the embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran, the spokesperson wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.

"Our Sincere condolences to the government and people of the friendly country of Azerbaijan for the killing of a staff member of Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran in an attack on the embassy today. We affirm Egypt's full solidarity with Azerbaijan in this painful incident," the tweet reads.

News.Az