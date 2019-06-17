Egypt's former president Mursi dies
- 17 Jun 2019 23:12
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 139532
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/egypts-former-president-mursi-dies Copied
Former Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi has died in court, Trend reports citing Reuters.
It said Mursi had fainted after a court session and died afterward.
Mursi, a top figure in the Muslim Brotherhood, was toppled by the military in 2013 after mass protests against this rule. He had been serving a seven-year sentence for falsifying his candidacy application for the 2012 presidential race.
News.Az