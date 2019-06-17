Egypt's former president Mursi dies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi has died in court, Trend reports citing Reuters.

It said Mursi had fainted after a court session and died afterward.

Mursi, a top figure in the Muslim Brotherhood, was toppled by the military in 2013 after mass protests against this rule. He had been serving a seven-year sentence for falsifying his candidacy application for the 2012 presidential race.

News.Az

