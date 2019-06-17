Yandex metrika counter

Egypt's former president Mursi dies

  • World
  • Share
Egypt's former president Mursi dies

Former Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi has died in court, Trend reports citing Reuters.

It said Mursi had fainted after a court session and died afterward.

Mursi, a top figure in the Muslim Brotherhood, was toppled by the military in 2013 after mass protests against this rule. He had been serving a seven-year sentence for falsifying his candidacy application for the 2012 presidential race.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      