Eid al-Fitr prayers performed in Azerbaijani mosques

Eid al-Fitr prayers were performed in Azerbaijani mosques.

Report informs that Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office, Sheikh-ul-Islam Haji Allahshukur Pashazade also attended the Eid prayer at Taza Pir mosque.

The CMO Chairman congratulated all Muslims, including the Azerbaijani people, on the end of Ramadan month and on the occasion of the holiday.

Notably, Ramadan began on May 27 and ended on June 26.

News.Az

