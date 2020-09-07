Eight new cases of coronavirus reported in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh

Eight new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan on September 6, according to Armenian media.

Coronavirus cases have reached 312 in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

270 people recovered so far. The total number of active cases is 40.

65 people are in quarantine.

News.Az

