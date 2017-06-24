Yandex metrika counter

Elchin Amirbayov appointed assistant to Azerbaijan's First Vice-President

  • Other
  • Share
Elchin Amirbayov appointed assistant to Azerbaijan's First Vice-President

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to appoint Elchin Amirbayov assistant to the First Vice-President.

On June 23, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to recall Elchin Amirbeyov from the post of Azerbaijani Ambassador to France, the Holy See and the Principality of Monaco.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      