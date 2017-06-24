Elchin Amirbayov appointed assistant to Azerbaijan's First Vice-President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to appoint Elchin Amirbayov assistant to the First Vice-President.

On June 23, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to recall Elchin Amirbeyov from the post of Azerbaijani Ambassador to France, the Holy See and the Principality of Monaco.

News.Az

News.Az