Elchin Amirbayov appointed assistant to Azerbaijan's First Vice-President
- 24 Jun 2017 07:32
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Other
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to appoint Elchin Amirbayov assistant to the First Vice-President.
On June 23, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to recall Elchin Amirbeyov from the post of Azerbaijani Ambassador to France, the Holy See and the Principality of Monaco.
News.Az