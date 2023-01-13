Eleven more vehicles of Russian peacekeepers pass freely along protest area on Lachin-Khankandi road

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vehicles belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to pass freely through the peaceful protest area on the Lachin-Khankandi road, News.Az reports.

On Friday, conditions were created for the next ten supply vehicles and a passenger car belonging to Russian peacekeepers moving from Lachin towards Khankandi to pass through the protest area.

The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani ecologists and NGO representatives on the Lachin-Khankandi road against the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, have been going on for the 33rd straight day.

The protesters continue to chant various slogans in English and Russian calling for an end to the ecocide against Azerbaijan, as well as demanding monitoring of Azerbaijan’s mineral deposits in the areas where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is deployed.

The unimpeded passage of various vehicles, including ambulances and humanitarian convoys is ensured, and the road is open for humanitarian purposes.

News.Az