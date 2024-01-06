Elimination of water crisis in territories liberated from occupation (ANALYTICS)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Freshwater scarcity stands out as a critical issue affecting humanity. At present, over 40% of the global population grapples with challenges related to access to potable water. This alarming situation underscores the urgent need for concerted efforts to address and mitigate the growing concerns surrounding water availability worldwide.

Azerbaijan which is located in an arid climate zone and ninety percent of agricultural activities rely on irrigation, is confronted with the challenge of insufficient freshwater resources. The country's average water resources amount to 30 cubic kilometers, with 20 cubic kilometers allocated to transit flow and 10 cubic kilometers generated within its borders.

For almost three decades, Armenia's exploitation of natural resources in the previously occupied territories of Azerbaijan, coupled with the deliberate pollution of transboundary rivers, has exacerbated the water crisis in the country.

The water resources of rivers, lakes, and underground waters in the liberated territories are estimated to be approximately 780 million cubic meters. This accounts for up to 20 percent of the local water resources.

The pollution of rivers in the liberated territories appears to be a component of Armenia's "green genocide" policy, adversely affecting the natural environment of Azerbaijan. Okchuchay, a transboundary river, has unfortunately turned into a disaster zone due to continuous severe pollution within the territory of Armenia. The detrimental impact is particularly notable in the water quality of Okchuchay, exacerbated by the discharge of pollutants from the Gafan and Gajaran mining industries. Alarmingly, this contaminated water is being redirected into the territory of Azerbaijan without undergoing any treatment. Hence, the waters of the Araz River are significantly contaminated, revealing elevated levels of heavy metals, particularly copper, molybdenum, manganese, iron, zinc, and chromium, in post-war water samples obtained from Okchuchay. Monitoring reports from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources indicate that the concentration of the copper-molybdenum compound in the river was twice the normal level, while iron levels were four times higher and nickel levels seven times higher than the accepted standards. Additionally, the river exhibited fluctuating colors, a visible manifestation of the pollution. Disturbingly, in March 2021, a mass mortality event of small trout was documented in the river, providing a poignant example of the ecological impact. While numerous such instances could be cited, these mentioned facts underscore the severity and gravity of the environmental situation in the region.

The liberated territories have the potential to make more efficient use of over 2 billion cubic meters of water resources. This significant volume represents an opportunity for strategic water management and sustainable utilization in the region. Maximizing the effective use of this water can have positive implications for various sectors, including agriculture.

Azerbaijan is actively engaged in swift infrastructure development initiatives in the liberated Garabagh and East Zangazur economic regions. Addressing the critical need for a continuous and reliable supply of drinking water to the local population stands out as a top priority. The country is currently executing major projects focused on the construction and restoration of reservoirs, irrigation canal networks, collector and drainage canals, artesian wells, hydrotechnical construction facilities, hydroelectric power plants, and pumping stations within these areas. These comprehensive efforts underline Azerbaijan's commitment to revitalizing the reclaimed territories and ensuring essential infrastructure for the well-being and sustainable development of the local communities.

A notable illustration of these efforts is evident in the swift development of the water supply infrastructure for the city of Shusha. Construction projects are progressing rapidly, including the establishment of a water-collecting dam with a capacity of 25,000 cubic meters near the village of Dashalti along the Zarisli River. To efficiently transport the collected water to the city, a state-of-the-art pumping station, designed to handle high pressure, has been constructed. Additionally, a 2.6 km pipeline, utilizing steel pipes, has been laid to facilitate the distribution of water.

Before the occupation, Shusha's 17 neighborhoods each had their spring. Unfortunately, over the 30 years of occupation, these vital water sources were neglected, and many of them dried up. Following the liberation during the second Garabagh war, concerted efforts have been made to restore and rejuvenate these essential water sources. Springs such as "Isa Spring," "Khan Gizi" spring, "Shor Spring," Natavan" Spring, and others have undergone repair and rehabilitation, with some of them successfully returned to the use of the local population.

“Water runs again from the Natavan spring. We have restored the “Khan gizi Natavan” spring. When I last visited Shusha in January, I said that we would restore the Natavan spring. The spring will be at the disposal of Shusha residents and visitors again. The contemptible enemy had dried up this and all other springs. This shows that Shusha has always been an alien city to Armenians. But now Shusha is reviving and the “Khan gizi” spring, one of the symbols of Shusha, has been restored. I drank water from this spring today”, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said while drinking water from one of the rehabilitated springs in Shusha.

The Sarsang reservoir, a crucial water infrastructure in Garabagh, holds historical significance as it was constructed in 1976 under the initiative of the national leader Heydar Aliyev. Situated on the Tartarchay River, one of Azerbaijan's most abundant rivers, this reservoir boasts a total volume of 560 million cubic meters, making it the largest water basin in the Garabagh economic region. The dam itself stands at an impressive 125 meters in height, 555 meters in length, and 10.2 meters in width. The Sarsang reservoir plays a vital role in irrigation, benefiting more than 96,000 hectares of land in Barda, Tartar, Aghdam, Agjabedi, Yevlakh, and Goranboy regions. This extensive irrigation network significantly contributes to agricultural productivity and supports the livelihoods of numerous communities in the surrounding areas. In addition to its role in irrigation, a hydropower station with a total capacity of 50 megawatts has been integrated into the dam structure.

The Sugovushan reservoir, situated in the newly liberated territories, holds a total water capacity of 5.86 million cubic meters. The dam, measuring 630 meters in length, 28 meters in height, and 10 meters in width from the top, represents a significant water infrastructure project. Following extensive restoration efforts, the Sugovushan reservoir was officially inaugurated in October of the current year, with the active participation of President Ilham Aliyev. The operational Sugovushan reservoir is poised to play a crucial role in revitalizing and sustaining agriculture in the region, providing water to more than 96,000 hectares of land.

Currently, restoration efforts are actively underway for several water reservoirs in the liberated territories. Among these, the reconstruction of five key water reservoirs - Khachinchay, Sugovushan, Kondalanchay-1, Kondalanchay-2, and Ashaghi Kondalanchay reservoirs - is nearing completion. These significant infrastructure projects signify a dedicated commitment to revitalizing essential water resources in the region.

On March 30, 2023, President Ilham Aliyev signed the Decree "On improving management in the fields of water resources, water management, and reclamation." This decree outlines comprehensive efforts to enhance the management of water resources in Azerbaijan, focusing on efficient utilization, water management, and improvements in land reclamation and irrigation practices. The initiative underscores the government's commitment to sustainable and effective water resource management, aiming to optimize the utilization of water for agricultural, industrial, and domestic purposes. The decree signifies a strategic move towards ensuring water security, conservation, and organized land reclamation efforts in the country.

