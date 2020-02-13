Ellinair announces new Thessaloniki-Baku route

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mouzenidis Group airline Ellinair on Monday announced the launch of a new route connecting Thessaloniki with Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, and the addition of two more Airbus A320 aircraft to its fleet, according to GTP Headlines.

The addition of Baku in the airline’s summer 2020 schedule, expands the number of destinations it serves from Greece, which includes Moscow, St. Petersburg and Volgograd in Russia; Kiev, Lviv, Odessa and Kharkiv in Ukraine; Warsaw, Katowice, Krakow in Poland; Bucharest and Cluj Napoca in Romania; and Tbilisi, Georgia and Belgrade in Serbia.

News.Az

