Elmar Mammadyarov meets delegation led by head of Turkey-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov received the delegation of the Turkey-Azerbaijan friendship group of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey headed by Shamil Ayrim.

At the meeting, Shamil Ayrim noted with satisfaction the meetings held during the visit, especially the meeting with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and highly valued the exchange of ideas that took place.

Emphasizing the contribution of the inter-parliamentary friendship groups to further developing the friendship and brotherly relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan, the Turkish member of the parliament noted in that regard the importance of increasing the visit exchanges and contacts between the friendship groups.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov highlighted the significance of parliamentary dimension in furthering the friendship and cooperative relations between two brotherly states and noted the importance of collaboration within the relevant international organizations. The sides exchanged views on regional issues of mutual interest. News.Az

News.Az