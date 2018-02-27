Elmar Mammadyarov meets Director-General of United Nations Office

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Michael Møller, Director-General of United Nations Office at Geneva.

At the meeting Minister Elmar Mammadyarov recalling that that last year Azerbaijan marked the 25th anniversary of its membership to the United Nations briefed interlocutor about the archieved progress and pursued national policy on the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals and social-economic development in Azerbaijan.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov mentioned that closely cooperating with different UN institutions Azerbaijan had been elected to the UN Security Council non-permanent seat in 2012-2013 and re-elected to the UN Economic and Social Council for the term of 2017-2019. By emphasizing Azerbaijan's active involvement into the UN global development initiatives he expressed satisfaction with the participation of Azerbaijan at the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda. To this end Minister Mammadyarov underlined that numerous state programs were endorsed in order to adapt national development strategy with the Sustainable Development Goals.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed his interlocutor about the negotiation process on the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and stressed that the conflict should be resettled within the framework of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, sovereignty and its internationally-recognized borders based on the relevant UN Security Council's resolutions.

Michael Møller said that Azerbaijan is one of the active UN members and its rapid development and social-economic policy exampliary. Noting that serious work has been carried out in Azerbaijan in relation to the "2030: Sustainable Development Goals" M.Møller stressed that Azerbaijan's experience should be further promoted within the framework of the UN.

Elmar Mammadyarov said that "Thoughts and Desires" monument erected as a donation of Azerbaijanto the UN Office in Geneva on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Azerbaijan's membership to the United Nations, symbolyzes existing fruitful cooperation.

Furthermore the sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

