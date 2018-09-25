Elmar Mammadyarov meets US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell in New-York

Elmar Mammadyarov meets US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell in New-York

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov had a meeting with Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell on the sidelines of the UN GA 73rd session in New York.

The sides had an exchange of views on a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation agenda. The regional and international issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

