Elmar Mammadyarov receives Chairman of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Paolo Alli

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the Chairman of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Paolo Alli.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects of relations between Azerbaijan and NATO, regional security and economic cooperation.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said Azerbaijan had reliable and lasting partnership relations with NATO, stressing that Azerbaijan is committed to supporting international peacekeeping operations in Afghanistan. Minister Mammadyarov noted that Azerbaijan not only cooperates with NATO, but also cooperates with Afghanistan in various spheres of bilateral cooperation, including economic and investment spheres.

Minister Mammadyarov briefed the interlocutor on the large-scale transregional transport and energy projects initiated by Azerbaijan and noted the prospective contribution of TAP into the energy security of Europe.

Highlighting relations between NATO and Azerbaijan, Paolo Alli, Chairman of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, thanked for successful cooperation, particularly for Azerbaijan's consistent contribution to international peace and security within the framework of the operation in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on regional issues. Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said that the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia and illegal presence of Armenian troops in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan remain a serious threat to regional peace and security. He emphasized that the declaration signed at the NATO's recent Brussels summit stated its support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan and the position of the conflict calling for the resolution on these principles.

The sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

