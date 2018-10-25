Elmar Mammadyarov receives delegation of the Republic of Sudan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received a delegation of the Republic of Sudan headed by the Minister of Federal Government Chamber Hamid Mohamed Elnour Ahmad on the margins of the VI Baku Humanitarian Forum

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noting the existing beneficial cooperation within the international organizations, especially the UN, OIC, NAM as an impetus to developing the relations between the two states, stated his assurance on further strengthening of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Sudan in future. Minister expressed his gratitude to his Sudanese counterpart on just position of the Republic of Sudan on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

Minister Hamid Mohamed Elnour Ahmad thanked Minister Mammadyarov for his warm greeting, underlined that Azerbaijan is an important country for Sudan and the principled position of his country on supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan will remain unchanged.

Expressing the interest in the development of cooperation between the two states in trade and economic fields, Minister Hamid Mohamed Elnour Ahmad especially noted their desire to learn the experience of Azerbaijan in the field of energy and oil production.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov in his turn noted the readiness of Azerbaijan to share the experience with Sudan in the areas necessary for this country in the field of energy.

The sides also discussed the cooperation opportunities between two states in the fields of agriculture, high technologies, public services and etc.

