Elon Musk celebrates X becoming number 1 in Azerbaijan
Photo: Reuters

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has taken to his platform, X (formerly Twitter), to celebrate a new milestone: X has become the number one news and magazine app in Azerbaijan.

In a short but proud post, Musk simply wrote “Azerbaijan” followed by the country's flag emoji and a medal emoji, signaling a sense of achievement.

His post came in response to a tweet by Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, which announced the news with a caption reading:
“BREAKING: X is now the #1 news app in Azerbaijan


