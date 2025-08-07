Elon Musk celebrates X becoming number 1 in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has taken to his platform, X (formerly Twitter), to celebrate a new milestone: X has become the number one news and magazine app in Azerbaijan.

In a short but proud post, Musk simply wrote “Azerbaijan” followed by the country's flag emoji and a medal emoji, signaling a sense of achievement.

His post came in response to a tweet by Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, which announced the news with a caption reading:

“BREAKING: X is now the #1 news app in Azerbaijan

News.Az