Embassy of Azerbaijan participated in charity event in Latvia

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Latvia participated in the international charity fair traditionally held in Riga, the Embassy said.

Diplomatic missions accredited in Latvia, as well as local institutions, were represented at the event organized by the International Women's Club of Riga.

At the Azerbaijani stand at the charity fair, souvenirs and national costumes reflecting the culture and history of our country were displayed, and various publications related to our country were exhibited and distributed.

