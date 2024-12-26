Embraer, CENIPA reps head to Kazakhstan for plane crash investigation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan's Transport Ministry has established a commission to investigate the AZAL plane crash, in accordance with the regulations for data presentation and air accident investigations in commercial and experimental aviation.

Members of the transport accident and incident investigation department arrived at the crash site to conduct field investigations, the Ministry said in a statement, News.Az A delegation from the State Civil Aviation Agency of Azerbaijan and representatives from Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) also arrived in Kazakhstan.Field investigations are being carried out in close collaboration with Azerbaijani aviation authorities.Additionally, representatives from Embraer, the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer, and the Aeronautical Accidents Investigation and Prevention Center (CENIPA) have departed for Kazakhstan.As previously reported, the Azerbaijan Airlines plane, operating a flight from Baku to Grozny, tragically crashed on the morning of December 25 near Aktau, Kazakhstan.

