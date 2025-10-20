United Airlines flight diverts after windscreen cracks mid-air

+ ↺ − 16 px

Federal investigators are examining how a windscreen on a United Airlines plane cracked, forcing the flight to divert from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City last week.

he National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Sunday that it is investigating the cracked windscreen on the Boeing 737-8 by collecting radar, weather, and flight recorder data, News.Az reports, citing US media.

🚨United #Boeing 737 MAX 8 (N17327) flight UA1093 from #Denver to #LosAngeles diverted to #SaltLakeCity after reportedly hitting "metal space debris" at 36,000 ft.



The windscreen will also be sent to a lab for further analysis.

United Flight 1093 departed Denver on Oct. 16, bound for Los Angeles, when pilots noticed a crack in one layer of the windscreen, prompting an emergency diversion to Salt Lake City International Airport. The plane was carrying 134 passengers and six crew members. After landing safely, passengers were transferred to Los Angeles on a separate flight.

The following day, two United Airlines planes collided at Chicago O’Hare International Airport when one plane’s wing clipped another’s rear stabilizer on the tarmac. No injuries were reported.

Both incidents come amid a government shutdown that has begun to cause delays at airports, as Transportation Security Administration officers and air traffic controllers continue to work without pay.

