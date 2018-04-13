Emir of Kuwait congratulates Ilham Aliyev on re-election as Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Emir of Kuwait Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has congratulated Ilham Aliyev on re-election as President of Azerbaijan, APA reports.

The letter says,

‘I sincerely congratulate you on your re-election as president. Taking this opportunity, I express my satisfaction with historical ties between Republic of Kuwait and Republic of Azerbaijan and underline that we are able to develop and strengthen these ties for interests of our countries. I wish you strong health and success, and prosperity for the people of Azerbaijan and further development for close relations between our countries. Please, accept my most sincere respect’.

News.Az

News.Az