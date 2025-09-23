Emmanuel Macron blocked in New York streets by Donald Trump’s motorcade - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron found himself unexpectedly delayed by U.S. police after his speech at the United Nations headquarters, as Donald Trump’s motorcade passed through New York on Monday, September 22.

The surprising moment occurred as Macron exited the UN, where he had officially announced France’s recognition of the State of Palestine. He was stopped in a street by Trump’s presidential convoy, News.Az reports, citing French media.

“I’m sorry, Mr. President, everything is blocked right now,” a police officer told him, signaling that the motorcade was approaching. The brief exchange was captured on video and shared widely on social media by Brut.

In this unusual situation, Macron reportedly called his American counterpart to try to resolve the delay. “Guess what, I’m waiting in the street because everything is blocked for you,” he joked over the phone.

After several minutes, the street was cleared—but only for pedestrians. This forced the French President to continue his phone call with Trump while standing in the street, as he was trying to make his way to the French Embassy.

News.Az