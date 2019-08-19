Employees of Agro Procurement and Supply OJSC attend training in South Korea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Employees of the Agro Procurement and Supply Open Joint Stock Company under the Ministry of Agriculture are participating in “Improvement of Agro Procurement an

Sarkhan Sarkhanov, a member of the Management Board of Agro Procurement and Supply OJSC, stated that the main purpose of the training is to learn and apply the experience of South Korea in the agro sector.

“According to the agreement with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) office in Azerbaijan, 12 employees of Agro Procurement and Supply Open Joint Stock Company participate in training in South Korea. During the training, which will last from 18th August to 31st August, our employees will be acquainted with the procurement and supply system of this country. They will also hear lectures by university professors on legislation on food delivery and supply systems, the use of general livestock management systems, the application and delivery of food products in Gyeonggi Province, the functions of KASA (Korea Accreditation and Service Agency) and other related topics. We will try to apply what we learn from the developed procurement and supply system of South Korea to our country in our future activities.”

According to the agreement, implementing agency for the 2-year program is Hankyong National University. During the program, participants will prepare a country report on the challenges and problems in the agricultural sector of Azerbaijan. The report will be discussed with the Korean experts and an action plan will be prepared. This plan is intended to provide alternative solutions to the problems noted by the program participants.

News.Az

News.Az