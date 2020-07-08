Employees of Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency to become internationally certified inspectors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Employees of the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) have also joined a new global benchmark of quality for the advanced training of Doping Control Officers with the International Doping Control Officer (IDCO) Training Program launched by the International Testing Agency (ITA).

The IDCO Training Program is supported by the national and regional anti-doping organizations of Australia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Canada, China, Central America, Norway, South Africa, United Kingdom; sports federations including European Athletics, and the two leading private sample collection agencies IDTM and PWC.

AMADA, along with these organizations, has actively contributed to the project by sharing its experience and suggestions in the development of the program.

The ITA IDCO Training & Certification Program aims to offer athletes around the world the guarantee that wherever they are tested and whatever sport they compete in, the doping controls they are subject to are conducted safely, respectfully and with trained professionals in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Program and international best practice.

A further objective is to foster harmonization and reconcile any disparity in the quality of how doping controls are conducted globally by providing a new advanced and internationally recognized professional qualification and certification for international DCOs (IDCOs). ITA-Certified IDCOs will be trained experts in the professional, procedural, and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) compliance aspects required to deliver testing programs out-of-competition and at international sporting events including world championships, Olympic Games and other Major Games.

The comprehensive program has been developed in consultation with leading world experts in testing. It combines online learning with face-to-face training and a framework of continued professional development to ensure that IDCOs remain up to date with current WADA standards and best practices. The program will complement and build on existing training delivered at the national level by National Anti-Doping Organizations and Sample Collection Agencies, with a core focus on international testing.

The ITA will start delivering online training this summer. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the connected travel restrictions, the face-to-face training dates will be confirmed as soon as possible with the relevant host organizations.

(c) AzerTag

