ENP review report: Status quo in Karabakh conflict unsustainable

+ ↺ − 16 px

The status quo in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is unsustainable, reads a Report on the Implementation of the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP) Review of the European Commission and the High Representative on the Implementation of the ENP Review.

The EU continues to support a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the report said.

“The conflict does not have a military solution and needs a political settlement as soon as possible in accordance with international law.”

The EU continues to fully support the mediation efforts and proposals of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, Trend informs citing the report.

The report authors said the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict saw a serious escalation in 2016.

“The EU continues to call on both sides to respect the ceasefire, tone down rhetoric and engage in substantive talks towards peace under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group.”

“Frequent visits of the European Union Special Representative (EUSR) to the region are supporting the Minsk Group Co-Chairs' efforts and ongoing peacebuilding activities and are a demonstration of the EU interest and stake in the peaceful resolution of this protracted conflict,” reads the report.

“The EU supported ongoing dialogues on the conflicts affecting Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova, Armenia and Azerbaijan with the aim of reaching peaceful and sustainable solutions,” said the report.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az