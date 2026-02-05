Epstein records reveal ties to Argentine drug trafficker ‘Fred’ Machado

+ ↺ − 16 px

Newly declassified documents from the US Justice Department have brought Argentina into the growing international fallout of the Jeffrey Epstein case, revealing previously unknown connections between the late financier and Argentine businessman Federico 'Fred' Machado, who was recently extradited to the US on drug-related charges.

According to files seized by the FBI that were made public this week, Epstein in 2015 attempted to acquire a Gulfstream private jet worth more than US$10 million from Machado, the Argentina-born financier then operating out of Fort Lauderdale with clients across Latin America, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The material includes emails, technical data sheets and draft contracts recovered from Epstein’s residence.

Talks were conducted through Epstein’s close operational circle, particularly his longtime pilot Larry Visoski, who managed the expansion of his private aircraft fleet.

In one email sent to Epstein, an aviation intermediary wrote that a Gulfstream 2000 aircraft “is currently owned by Fred Machado,” adding that the plane was available for immediate inspection.

The proposed deal valued the aircraft at up to US$12.5 million, depending on whether full mechanical reviews and interior refurbishment were included. A 24-page technical report prepared by Gulfstream in Machado’s name was also found among Epstein’s personal papers.

Investigators say there is no evidence the sale was ever finalised. Records show Epstein later purchased a different aircraft in 2017.

Investigators flagged three loan contracts signed by Machado in 2016 for the purchase of another private jet.

Machado gained notoriety in Argentina after it was revealed he had donated funds to the 2019 presidential campaign of economist José Luis Espert, sparking political controversy.

Espert, who last year attempted to run for office as a national deputy on the ticket of La Libertad Avanza, the party of President Jaiver Milei, dropped his candidacy after links between him and Machado were exposed in the press.

Epstein, convicted of sex crimes, was found dead in a New York jail in August 2019 in a case officially ruled a suicide.

The financier was long alleged to have been a purveyor of sex with underage girls to some of the world's most powerful men.

The mere mention of someone's name in the files does not, in itself, imply any wrongdoing by that person.

