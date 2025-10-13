Erdogan arrives in Egypt for Gaza peace summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Egypt on Monday to attend a planned peace summit in the Red Sea city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

He was welcomed at the airport by Egypt’s Culture Minister Ahmed Fouad Hanno, Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhy, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Cairo Salih Mutlu Sen, and embassy staff, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Accompanying Erdogan were Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Intelligence Organization (MIT) head Ibrahim Kalin, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, and Chief Foreign Policy and Security Advisor Akif Cagatay Kilic.

Erdogan, who arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and US President Donald Trump, then proceeded with his delegation to the International Convention Center, where the summit will be held to discuss the ceasefire agreement reached in Gaza.

The Turkish president is expected to attend the signing ceremony of the Sharm el-Sheikh Agreement and hold consultations with leaders from participating countries during the summit.

More than 20 world leaders are expected to attend the Sharm el-Sheikh summit, which will be co-chaired by Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

News.Az