Erdogan confirms May 14 election after deadly quakes

The people of Türkiye will do whatever is necessary on May 14, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday, all but confirming the date for Türkiye’s much-anticipated elections in the wake of the devastating earthquakes that claimed over 45,000 lives, News.Az reports citing Daily Sabah.

Addressing his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) meeting in Parliament in the capital Ankara, Erdogan hit back at his opposition “for failing to address the needs and pain of the people” and said his administration’s priority was on earthquake recovery for now.

His remarks followed a slew of accusations from his opposition who claimed Erdogan’s government had been “late” in responding to the disaster on Feb. 6, and “ill-prepared” ahead of the tremors.

Erdogan listed the search and rescue operations and recovery efforts that were deployed in the immediate aftermath of the earthquakes, saying, “The state has been on the ground since the first hour.”

The president also censured the opposition parties for “chasing political clout” after the catastrophe while the people have been “fighting for their lives”.

“We leave those who haven’t found the time to care for our people’s troubles while quarreling over (presidential) candidacy to their shallow world,” he said.

News.Az