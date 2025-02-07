Erdogan expresses gratitude to President Aliyev on behalf of Turkish people

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented a specially designed plaquette to Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Türkiye Rashad Mammadov in recognition of Azerbaijan’s contributions to mitigating the impact of the devastating February 6, 2023 earthquakes.

The plaque, shaped like the Turkish carnation, was awarded during a commemoration event in Adıyaman province marking the 2nd anniversary of the tragedy, which claimed over 53,000 lives in Türkiye, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The inscription on the plaquette read:

"The exemplary solidarity, support, and sacrifice shown amid the disaster of the century will forever remain in our memory and will become a source of inspiration for new generations of citizens, who are the guarantors of our country’s future."

The Azerbaijani ambassador was the first among the nominees to receive the award.

“The first plaquette is presented to the brotherly Azerbaijan! Please, extend my warmest greetings to my brother Ilham Aliyev,” the Turkish leader said.

He also expressed special gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev on his own behalf and on behalf of the entire Turkish people.

News.Az