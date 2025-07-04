Erdogan: “I truly believe Khankendi will become a center of peace”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his strong belief that the city of Khankendi will emerge as a center of peace, during his address at the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) held in the city.

“This summit being hosted in Khankendi adds special meaning and significance,” Erdogan said, emphasizing the importance of the location in the context of regional cooperation and reconciliation, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The Turkish President also highlighted Türkiye’s commitment to combating climate change, noting that the country aims to reach net zero emissions by 2053. “We are mobilizing all efforts to shape our development path. Through a comprehensive program covering 2024–2030, we are targeting a reduction of 100 million tons of carbon emissions,” he stated.

Erdogan further mentioned that Türkiye is in the final stage of ratifying the documents adopted at COP29, which was recently held in Azerbaijan.

In his remarks, he also congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people on the city of Shusha being selected as the ECO Tourism Capital for 2026, calling it a significant recognition for Azerbaijan.

