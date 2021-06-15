Erdogan: Karabakh returned to its owners after 44-day war

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Fortunately, as a result of the 44-day war, Karabakh returned to its owners and was liberated from Armenian oppression and occupation,” said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as he made a press statement in Shusha.

Paying tribute to the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev on the occasion of 15 June-National Salvation Day, the President of Turkey said: “My brother Mr. Aliyev and I shared the joy of the heroic victory of the Azerbaijani Army in Karabakh in Baku on 10 December last year. There were completely different excitement and jubilation on that day. Six months later, I am very pleased to be alongside him in ancient Shusha. Fortunately, we have fulfilled our promise.”

News.Az