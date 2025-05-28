Erdogan: Lachin airport will greatly contribute to regional development, global integration

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Lachin International Airport will make a significant contribution to the region’s growth and integration with the world, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Erdogan made the remarks during a Summit with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Lachin on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“With the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from 30 years of occupation, the time has come to transform the region into a hub of development and prosperity. I am confident that the Lachin International Airport, inaugurated today, will make a significant contribution to the region’s growth and integration with the world,” he noted.

The Turkish leader congratulated Azerbaijan on May 28 – Independence Day – and paid tribute to the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the country’s territorial integrity.

Erdogan described Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan as “brotherly nations whose relations are based on mutual respect.” He emphasized that the three countries share common ideals, recalling that their combined population exceeds 350 million, and their collective GDP reaches $1.5 trillion.

He highlighted Ankara’s commitment to strengthening economic ties with Baku and Islamabad, stating: “Ankara supports every step aimed at reinforcing the strategic partnership among our countries.”

President Erdogan noted that regional dynamics further underscore the importance of cooperation among Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan.

News.Az