Erdogan marks historic turning point for Türkiye as PKK begins disarmament

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gave what he described as a "historic" speech on Saturday, following the announcement that the PKK terrorist organization had surrendered its weapons.

Speaking at the 32nd Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Consultation and Evaluation Meeting in Kizilcahamam, Erdogan declared the beginning of a new era for Türkiye, stating, “Today, the gates of the Century of Türkiye have opened wide,” News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

'This is not a bargain, it's the result of determined struggle'

Erdogan emphasized that the "terror-free Türkiye" initiative was not a result of negotiations or concessions. “We have never engaged in a give-and-take process with those who threatened our unity,” he said. “This project is based on a vision of peace, unity, and national dignity, without compromising the honor of our state.”

The president confirmed that the organization, in response to calls from within, including from its imprisoned leadership, has officially disarmed. “We are now closing a 41-year-old chapter of pain, division, and loss,” Erdogan said. “This is a turning point. From now on, we will resolve our issues through dialogue, not through violence.”

He praised the cooperation between political groups, noting that the process will continue through parliamentary channels. “Together with our alliance partners and other political actors, we will carry this new era forward. We’re building a stronger, more united Türkiye.”

Erdogan also reiterated the state's commitment to the nation's security, especially addressing the families of fallen soldiers and veterans: “No one will be allowed to tarnish the legacy of our fallen heroes. Their sacrifice has paved the way for this new dawn.”

In closing, President Erdogan described the moment as one that future generations will remember as the start of a new Türkiye—stronger, more peaceful, and truly united.

PKK terrorists laid down their arms

On July 11, a group from the PKK terrorist organization destroyed their weapons in the city of Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, in a ceremony witnessed by Turkish intelligence officials, Iraqi KRG security forces and civil society representatives.

The weapon destruction took place in the Surdash district of Sulaymaniyah province. The PKK members gathered in a cave within the boundaries of the Surdash sub-district before emerging with their weapons to join the assembled crowd.

The terrorists then destroyed their weapons by throwing them into a large cauldron of fire.

News.Az