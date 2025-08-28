Erdogan meets with Azerbaijani national football team players

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye welcomed the women’s football team Yüksekovaspor, who earned promotion to the Turkish Super League after clinching the First League title last season.

Azerbaijan national team players Vusala Seyfaddinova, Vusala Hajiyeva, Jala Mahsimova, and Aytaj Sharifova, who play for the club, also attended the meeting, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

National team goalkeeper Sevinj Jafarzadeh, who recently transferred to Yüksekovaspor, was unable to join the delegation as she had only just linked up with the squad.





News.Az