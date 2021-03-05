Erdoğan, Merkel discuss regional developments over phone

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a videoconference call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday to discuss bilateral ties and regional developments.

According to a statement by the Presidency Directorate of Communications, Erdoğan said that he attaches great importance to the continuation of regular discussions and dialogue with Merkel.

The president noted that Turkey expects more support from the European Union for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees, adding that Ankara continues its constructive approach regarding the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea.

Germany had played the role of mediator during the Eastern Mediterranean dispute and previously rejected requests from Greece to punish Turkey.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in December opposed Greece’s demand to impose an arms embargo on Turkey amid the ongoing tensions.

(c) Daily Sabah

